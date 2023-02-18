Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ West Virginia
Current Records: Texas Tech 14-12; West Virginia 15-11
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a loss.
On Monday, West Virginia lost to the Baylor Bears on the road by a decisive 79-67 margin. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, Texas Tech beat the Texas Longhorns 74-67 on Monday. Guard De'Vion Harmon was the offensive standout of the contest for Texas Tech, picking up 25 points.
The Mountaineers are now 15-11 while the Red Raiders sit at 14-12. Texas Tech is 9-4 after wins this season, and West Virginia is 5-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
West Virginia have won ten out of their last 17 games against Texas Tech.
- Jan 25, 2023 - West Virginia 76 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas Tech 60 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 22, 2022 - Texas Tech 78 vs. West Virginia 65
- Feb 09, 2021 - West Virginia 82 vs. Texas Tech 71
- Jan 25, 2021 - West Virginia 88 vs. Texas Tech 87
- Jan 29, 2020 - Texas Tech 89 vs. West Virginia 81
- Jan 11, 2020 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 54
- Mar 14, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Feb 04, 2019 - Texas Tech 81 vs. West Virginia 50
- Jan 02, 2019 - Texas Tech 62 vs. West Virginia 59
- Mar 09, 2018 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 26, 2018 - West Virginia 84 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Texas Tech 72 vs. West Virginia 71
- Feb 18, 2017 - West Virginia 83 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 03, 2017 - Texas Tech 77 vs. West Virginia 76
- Mar 02, 2016 - West Virginia 90 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Texas Tech 76