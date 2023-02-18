Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ West Virginia

Current Records: Texas Tech 14-12; West Virginia 15-11

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at WVU Coliseum. Texas Tech will be strutting in after a win while West Virginia will be stumbling in from a loss.

On Monday, West Virginia lost to the Baylor Bears on the road by a decisive 79-67 margin. Forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech beat the Texas Longhorns 74-67 on Monday. Guard De'Vion Harmon was the offensive standout of the contest for Texas Tech, picking up 25 points.

The Mountaineers are now 15-11 while the Red Raiders sit at 14-12. Texas Tech is 9-4 after wins this season, and West Virginia is 5-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia have won ten out of their last 17 games against Texas Tech.