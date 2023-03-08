Who's Playing
Texas Tech @ West Virginia
Regular Season Records: Texas Tech 16-15; West Virginia 18-13
What to Know
The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Center in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. West Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while the Red Raiders will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, winning 89-81. West Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: guard Erik Stevenson (27), guard Kedrian Johnson (23), forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (20), and forward Tre Mitchell (14).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 71-68 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Texas Tech, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Oklahoma State. Forward Fardaws Aimaq wasn't much of a difference maker for the Red Raiders; Aimaq finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
Texas Tech's loss took them down to 16-15 while West Virginia's win pulled them up to 18-13. In West Virginia's victory, Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 20 points in addition to six boards and Kedrian Johnson had 23 points and six assists along with six steals. We'll see if Texas Tech have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri
Series History
West Virginia have won ten out of their last 18 games against Texas Tech.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Texas Tech 78 vs. West Virginia 72
- Jan 25, 2023 - West Virginia 76 vs. Texas Tech 61
- Feb 05, 2022 - Texas Tech 60 vs. West Virginia 53
- Jan 22, 2022 - Texas Tech 78 vs. West Virginia 65
- Feb 09, 2021 - West Virginia 82 vs. Texas Tech 71
- Jan 25, 2021 - West Virginia 88 vs. Texas Tech 87
- Jan 29, 2020 - Texas Tech 89 vs. West Virginia 81
- Jan 11, 2020 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 54
- Mar 14, 2019 - West Virginia 79 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Feb 04, 2019 - Texas Tech 81 vs. West Virginia 50
- Jan 02, 2019 - Texas Tech 62 vs. West Virginia 59
- Mar 09, 2018 - West Virginia 66 vs. Texas Tech 63
- Feb 26, 2018 - West Virginia 84 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 13, 2018 - Texas Tech 72 vs. West Virginia 71
- Feb 18, 2017 - West Virginia 83 vs. Texas Tech 74
- Jan 03, 2017 - Texas Tech 77 vs. West Virginia 76
- Mar 02, 2016 - West Virginia 90 vs. Texas Tech 68
- Jan 23, 2016 - West Virginia 80 vs. Texas Tech 76