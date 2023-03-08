Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ West Virginia

Regular Season Records: Texas Tech 16-15; West Virginia 18-13

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 8 at T-Mobile Center in the first round of the Big 12 Conference Tourney. West Virginia will be strutting in after a victory while the Red Raiders will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Mountaineers were able to grind out a solid win over the Kansas State Wildcats this past Saturday, winning 89-81. West Virginia got double-digit scores from four players: guard Erik Stevenson (27), guard Kedrian Johnson (23), forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (20), and forward Tre Mitchell (14).

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Texas Tech as they fell 71-68 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys this past Saturday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Texas Tech, who has now lost three close ones in a row against Oklahoma State. Forward Fardaws Aimaq wasn't much of a difference maker for the Red Raiders; Aimaq finished with only nine points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

Texas Tech's loss took them down to 16-15 while West Virginia's win pulled them up to 18-13. In West Virginia's victory, Emmitt Matthews Jr. had 20 points in addition to six boards and Kedrian Johnson had 23 points and six assists along with six steals. We'll see if Texas Tech have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

West Virginia have won ten out of their last 18 games against Texas Tech.