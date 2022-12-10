Who's Playing

UAB @ West Virginia

Current Records: UAB 7-1; West Virginia 7-2

What to Know

The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at WVU Coliseum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

UAB beat the South Alabama Jaguars 76-68 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Navy Midshipmen typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday West Virginia proved too difficult a challenge. The Mountaineers were the clear victors by an 85-64 margin over the Midshipmen. West Virginia can attribute much of their success to forward Tre Mitchell, who had 19 points in addition to six boards, and guard Joe Toussaint, who had 12 points and seven assists along with five rebounds.

UAB is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The wins brought UAB up to 7-1 and West Virginia to 7-2. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Blazers enter the matchup with 90.1 points per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball. The Mountaineers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the contest boasting the 24th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.60%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum -- Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Blazers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.