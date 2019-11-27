West Virginia vs. Wichita State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

West Virginia (home) vs. Wichita State (away)

Current Records: West Virginia 5-0; Wichita State 6-0

What to Know

The Wichita State Shockers will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as Wichita State skips in on six wins and West Virginia on five.

Wichita State has more to be thankful for after their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, the Shockers took down USC 70-47. G Erik Stevenson was the offensive standout of the contest for Wichita State, as he had 19 points in addition to eight boards.

As for West Virginia, the Mountaineers can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They also played a matchup with a lot of turnovers (32) and won 60-55 over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

Their wins bumped the Shockers to 6-0 and the Mountaineers to 5-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.