West Virginia vs. Youngstown State on SportsLive: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, watch online

West Virginia will go for its fourth consecutive victory when the Mountaineers play host to Youngstown State at 4 p.m. Saturday. WVU started the season 1-2 but hasn't lost since falling to Western Kentucky 63-57 on Nov. 16.

The Mountaineers (4-2) are coming off a 92-78 victory vs. Rider on Wednesday when junior forward Lamont West scored 20 points off the bench.

The game will be a homecoming for Penguins coach Jerrod Calhoun, who is a former West Virginia assistant. YSU is 3-5 after its 76-56 loss to Robert Morris on Wednesday.

Youngstown State at West Virginia viewing info

When: Saturday, 4 p.m.



Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia



Stream: SportsLive



