West Virginia vs. Youngstown State on SportsLive: How to watch, TV channel, live stream, watch online
The Mountaineers play host to the Penguins on Saturday
West Virginia will go for its fourth consecutive victory when the Mountaineers play host to Youngstown State at 4 p.m. Saturday. WVU started the season 1-2 but hasn't lost since falling to Western Kentucky 63-57 on Nov. 16.
The Mountaineers (4-2) are coming off a 92-78 victory vs. Rider on Wednesday when junior forward Lamont West scored 20 points off the bench.
The game will be a homecoming for Penguins coach Jerrod Calhoun, who is a former West Virginia assistant. YSU is 3-5 after its 76-56 loss to Robert Morris on Wednesday.
Youngstown State at West Virginia viewing onfo
- When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- Stream: SportsLive
