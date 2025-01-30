Halftime Report

Chattanooga is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter their offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating Western Carolina 44-25.

Chattanooga came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Chattanooga 13-8, Western Carolina 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Chattanooga and Western Carolina are an even 5-5 against one another since December of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ramsey Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Chattanooga can't be too worried about heading out to take on Western Carolina: they just beat ETSU at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. Chattanooga came out on top against ETSU by a score of 71-63 on Saturday.

Even though they won, Chattanooga struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as ETSU pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Western Carolina ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past The Citadel 80-78. The win was some much needed relief for the Catamounts as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Chattanooga's victory was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-8. As for Western Carolina, their win ended a nine-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-13.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Chattanooga just can't miss this season, having made 47% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Western Carolina, though, as they've only made 38.9% of their field goals this season. Given Chattanooga's sizable advantage in that area, Western Carolina will need to find a way to close that gap.

Not only did both teams in this Wednesday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. As for their next game, Chattanooga shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 11 points. This contest will be Western Carolina's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Odds

Chattanooga is a big 11-point favorite against Western Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mocs as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Carolina and Chattanooga both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.