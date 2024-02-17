Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: ETSU 13-13, Western Carolina 18-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Western Carolina and the Buccaneers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, the Catamounts took a serious blow against the Bulldogs, falling 88-62. Western Carolina has struggled against the Bulldogs recently, as their match on Wednesday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact ETSU found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 84-71 to the Mocs. ETSU has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Catamounts dropped their record down to 18-8 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road. As for the Buccaneers, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Western Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over the Buccaneers in their previous meeting back in January, winning 80-66. Does Western Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Buccaneers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Western Carolina and ETSU both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.