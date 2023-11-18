Who's Playing

McNeese State Cowboys @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: McNeese State 4-0, Western Carolina 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

After two games on the road, Western Carolina is heading back home. They will take on the McNeese State Cowboys at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Catamounts had just enough and edged the Blue Raiders out 66-64.

Meanwhile, McNeese State entered their tilt with Le Tourneau with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Cowboys blew past the , posting a 81-49 win at home. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.7% better than the opposition, as McNeese State did.

The Catamounts' win bumped their record up to 3-0. As for the Cowboys, their win bumped their record up to 4-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81 points per game. However, it's not like McNeese State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 89 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Western Carolina took their win against McNeese State in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 88-69. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or does McNeese State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.