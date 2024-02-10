Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Mercer 11-13, Western Carolina 17-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Ramsey Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Catamounts were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulldogs, taking the game 71-64.

Even though Mercer has not done well against the Paladins recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bears came out on top against the Paladins by a score of 78-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 147 point over/under.

The Catamounts' win bumped their record up to 17-7. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-13 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, Western Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).

Western Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over the Bears in their previous matchup back in January, winning 64-52. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Western Carolina is a big 7.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.