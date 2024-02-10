Who's Playing
Mercer Bears @ Western Carolina Catamounts
Current Records: Mercer 11-13, Western Carolina 17-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Mercer Bears are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Ramsey Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Wednesday, the Catamounts were able to grind out a solid win over the Bulldogs, taking the game 71-64.
Even though Mercer has not done well against the Paladins recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. The Bears came out on top against the Paladins by a score of 78-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 147 point over/under.
The Catamounts' win bumped their record up to 17-7. As for the Bears, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-13 record this season.
As for their game on Saturday, Western Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-4 against the spread).
Western Carolina was able to grind out a solid win over the Bears in their previous matchup back in January, winning 64-52. Will Western Carolina repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Western Carolina is a big 7.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 138.5 points.
Series History
Western Carolina has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Western Carolina 64 vs. Mercer 52
- Feb 18, 2023 - Western Carolina 71 vs. Mercer 68
- Jan 07, 2023 - Western Carolina 73 vs. Mercer 45
- Mar 04, 2022 - Mercer 81 vs. Western Carolina 53
- Feb 19, 2022 - Western Carolina 69 vs. Mercer 65
- Jan 22, 2022 - Mercer 72 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 27, 2021 - Western Carolina 85 vs. Mercer 61
- Jan 16, 2021 - Mercer 78 vs. Western Carolina 76
- Mar 07, 2020 - Western Carolina 70 vs. Mercer 56
- Jan 22, 2020 - Mercer 85 vs. Western Carolina 79