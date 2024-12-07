Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: SC Upstate 3-8, Western Carolina 3-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts will face off against the SC Upstate Spartans at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. The timing is sure in the Catamounts' favor as the squad sits on seven straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Spartans have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Western Carolina finally turned things around against Bellarmine on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 86-74. With that win, the Catamounts brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 51 points in their last match, SC Upstate made sure to put some points up on the board against Brevard College on Wednesday. SC Upstate steamrolled past Brevard College 91-60. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-25.

Western Carolina's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for SC Upstate, with the win, they broke their four-game losing streak and moved their record to 3-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Carolina strolled past SC Upstate when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a score of 70-53. Does Western Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will SC Upstate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 2 out of their last 3 games against SC Upstate.