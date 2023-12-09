Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 5-4, Western Carolina 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Western Carolina has been on the road for three straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Carolina found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Catamounts lost to the Panthers, and the Catamounts lost bad. The score wound up at 97-71. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Western Carolina in their matchups with High Point: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Owls by a score of 79-76.

The Catamounts have yet to win a match on the road this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.1 points per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 86.8 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Western Carolina came up short against UNC-Ash. in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, falling 73-61. Will Western Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UNC-Ash..