Who's Playing
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Western Carolina Catamounts
Current Records: UNC-Ash. 5-4, Western Carolina 6-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
What to Know
Western Carolina has been on the road for three straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Carolina found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Catamounts lost to the Panthers, and the Catamounts lost bad. The score wound up at 97-71. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Western Carolina in their matchups with High Point: they've now lost three in a row.
Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Owls by a score of 79-76.
The Catamounts have yet to win a match on the road this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.
Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Western Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played UNC-Ash.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.
Odds
Western Carolina is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 149.5 points.
Series History
Western Carolina has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UNC-Ash..
- Nov 26, 2022 - UNC-Ash. 73 vs. Western Carolina 61
- Dec 11, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 73 vs. Western Carolina 72
- Nov 28, 2020 - Western Carolina 83 vs. UNC-Ash. 81
- Dec 07, 2019 - Western Carolina 78 vs. UNC-Ash. 77
- Dec 08, 2018 - Western Carolina 71 vs. UNC-Ash. 59
- Dec 17, 2017 - Western Carolina 76 vs. UNC-Ash. 72
- Dec 17, 2016 - UNC-Ash. 59 vs. Western Carolina 57
- Nov 15, 2015 - Western Carolina 90 vs. UNC-Ash. 81