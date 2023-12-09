Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 5-4, Western Carolina 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Western Carolina has been on the road for three straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will take on the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Western Carolina found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Catamounts lost to the Panthers, and the Catamounts lost bad. The score wound up at 97-71. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Western Carolina in their matchups with High Point: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Owls by a score of 79-76.

The Catamounts have yet to win a match on the road this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. As for the Bulldogs, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

Not only did the two teams lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Western Carolina is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played UNC-Ash.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Western Carolina is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Western Carolina has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UNC-Ash..