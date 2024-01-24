Who's Playing

UNCG Spartans @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: UNCG 13-5, Western Carolina 15-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

UNCG has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The UNCG Spartans and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ramsey Center. Western Carolina took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on UNCG, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Spartans got the win against the Terriers by a conclusive 82-59.

Western Carolina has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Paladins by a score of 65-62. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Western Carolina has scored all season.

The Spartans pushed their record up to 13-5 with that win, which was their 12th straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 87.4 points per game. As for the Catamounts, their loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UNCG have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went UNCG's way against Western Carolina in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as UNCG made off with a 71-52 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for UNCG since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UNCG has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.