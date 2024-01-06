Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Western Carolina and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 34-26 lead against Wofford.

Western Carolina entered the match having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Wofford step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Western Carolina Catamounts

Current Records: Wofford 8-6, Western Carolina 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Wofford has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Wofford Terriers and the Western Carolina Catamounts will face off in a Southern battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ramsey Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Wofford ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Keydets and snuck past 87-85. The overall outcome was as expected, but VMI made it much more of a match than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina waltzed into their game Wednesday with five straight wins but they left with six. They walked away with an 80-71 win over the Bulldogs. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Western Carolina did.

The Terriers' victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-6. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 86.7 points per game. As for the Catamounts, their win bumped their record up to 12-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Wofford and Western Carolina are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.6 points per game. However, it's not like Western Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.4 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wofford is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Western Carolina is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

Series History

Wofford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Western Carolina.