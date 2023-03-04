Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Western Carolina

Regular Season Records: E. Tennessee State 12-19; Western Carolina 17-14

What to Know

The E. Tennessee State Buccaneers and the Western Carolina Catamounts are set to clash at 2:30 p.m. ET March 4 at Harrah's Cherokee Center in the second round of the Southern Conference Tourney.

The UNCG Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday E. Tennessee State proved too difficult a challenge. The Buccaneers escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 63-62. Their forward Jaden Seymour filled up the stat sheet, picking up 17 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Catamounts strolled past the VMI Keydets with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 85-66. Western Carolina relied on the efforts of guard Vonterius Woolbright, who posted a triple-double on 14 points, 11 assists, and ten boards, and guard Tre Jackson, who shot 6-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points and five rebounds. That's Woolbright's first triple-double of the season.

Barring any buzzer beaters, E. Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 4-10 against the spread when favored.

E. Tennessee State was close but no cigar when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they fell 68-66 to Western Carolina. Can the Buccaneers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina

Harrah's Cherokee Center -- Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Odds

The Buccaneers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

E. Tennessee State have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Western Carolina.