The Western Carolina Catamounts and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to meet in Southern Conference action in one of the earlier tips on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. Western Carolina is 6-17 overall and 5-6 at home, while ETSU is 15-10 overall and 4-7 on the road. ETSU is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Western Carolina vs. ETSU odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 141.5 points. Before entering any Western Carolina vs. ETSU picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on ETSU vs. Western Carolina. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Western Carolina vs. ETSU spread: ETSU -10.5

Western Carolina vs. ETSU over/under: 141.5 points

Western Carolina vs. ETSU money line: ETSU -633, WCU +475

Western Carolina vs. ETSU picks: See picks here

ETSU vs. Western Carolina preview

Western Carolina is headed into Wednesday's matchup looking for a big change in momentum after dropping its fourth straight game on Saturday. The Catamounts fell to UNCG 74-70. Despite the losing streak, WCU has covered in two straight. Forward Bernard Pelote leads the Catamounts in scoring at 14.2 points per game and rebounding at 7.5 boards per game.

Meanwhile, ETSU beat Samford on Saturday to extend its winning streak to three. The Buccaneers were stout defensively in that game, holding Samford's high-octane offense, which averages 83.4 points per game, to just 59 points.

ETSU won and covered in the first matchup between these teams, beating Western Carolina 85-55 on Jan. 22 as a 14.5-point favorite. Three players average more than 11 points per game for ETSU with guard Quimari Peterson (18 ppg) leading the way. See which side to back at SportsLine.

How to make Western Carolina vs. ETSU picks

The model has simulated Western Carolina vs. ETSU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins ETSU vs. Western Carolina, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that's on a 211-154 roll on top-rated CBB picks.