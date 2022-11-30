Who's Playing
Gardner-Webb @ Western Carolina
Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-5; Western Carolina 4-3
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Ramsey Center at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Western Carolina Catamounts. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where Gardner-Webb won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.
Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 58-53 to the North Carolina Central Eagles.
Meanwhile, the contest between Western Carolina and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Catamounts falling 73-61.
The losses put Gardner-Webb at 1-5 and Western Carolina at 4-3. Gardner-Webb is 1-3 after losses this season, Western Carolina 1-1.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Carolina won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Gardner-Webb.
- Nov 27, 2021 - Western Carolina 0 vs. Gardner-Webb 0
- Nov 09, 2019 - Western Carolina 71 vs. Gardner-Webb 59