Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Western Carolina

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-5; Western Carolina 4-3

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head to Ramsey Center at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday to face off against the Western Carolina Catamounts. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where Gardner-Webb won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 58-53 to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Meanwhile, the contest between Western Carolina and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Catamounts falling 73-61.

The losses put Gardner-Webb at 1-5 and Western Carolina at 4-3. Gardner-Webb is 1-3 after losses this season, Western Carolina 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Carolina won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Gardner-Webb.