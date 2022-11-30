Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb @ Western Carolina

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 1-5; Western Carolina 4-3

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are on the road again Wednesday and play against the Western Carolina Catamounts at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at Ramsey Center. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where Gardner-Webb won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

Gardner-Webb was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 58-53 to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Meanwhile, the contest between Western Carolina and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with the Catamounts falling 73-61 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Gardner-Webb at 1-5 and Western Carolina at 4-3. Gardner-Webb is 1-3 after losses this season, Western Carolina 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Carolina won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with Gardner-Webb.