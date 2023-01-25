Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Western Carolina

Current Records: The Citadel 8-12; Western Carolina 11-10

What to Know

A Southern battle is on tap between the Western Carolina Catamounts and the The Citadel Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ramsey Center. Western Carolina is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Catamounts came up short against the Samford Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 74-65.

Meanwhile, The Citadel netted a 60-52 victory over the VMI Keydets this past Saturday.

Western Carolina was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they fell 65-61 to The Citadel. Maybe Western Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Carolina have won 11 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.