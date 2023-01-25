Who's Playing
The Citadel @ Western Carolina
Current Records: The Citadel 8-12; Western Carolina 11-10
What to Know
A Southern battle is on tap between the Western Carolina Catamounts and the The Citadel Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ramsey Center. Western Carolina is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The Catamounts came up short against the Samford Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 74-65.
Meanwhile, The Citadel netted a 60-52 victory over the VMI Keydets this past Saturday.
Western Carolina was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they fell 65-61 to The Citadel. Maybe Western Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Carolina have won 11 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.
- Jan 14, 2023 - The Citadel 65 vs. Western Carolina 61
- Jan 26, 2022 - The Citadel 68 vs. Western Carolina 66
- Jan 05, 2022 - Western Carolina 94 vs. The Citadel 90
- Mar 05, 2021 - The Citadel 100 vs. Western Carolina 86
- Feb 06, 2021 - The Citadel 74 vs. Western Carolina 63
- Feb 01, 2021 - Western Carolina 76 vs. The Citadel 75
- Feb 22, 2020 - Western Carolina 96 vs. The Citadel 84
- Jan 04, 2020 - Western Carolina 86 vs. The Citadel 82
- Feb 16, 2019 - Western Carolina 103 vs. The Citadel 82
- Jan 12, 2019 - Western Carolina 94 vs. The Citadel 82
- Feb 25, 2018 - Western Carolina 92 vs. The Citadel 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Western Carolina 81 vs. The Citadel 79
- Mar 03, 2017 - The Citadel 78 vs. Western Carolina 72
- Feb 22, 2017 - Western Carolina 84 vs. The Citadel 80
- Jan 19, 2017 - Western Carolina 100 vs. The Citadel 95
- Feb 20, 2016 - Western Carolina 102 vs. The Citadel 97
- Jan 21, 2016 - The Citadel 92 vs. Western Carolina 91