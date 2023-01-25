Who's Playing

The Citadel @ Western Carolina

Current Records: The Citadel 8-12; Western Carolina 11-10

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts and the The Citadel Bulldogs will face off in a Southern clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 25 at Ramsey Center. Western Carolina is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Catamounts came up short against the Samford Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 74-65.

Meanwhile, The Citadel was able to grind out a solid win over the VMI Keydets this past Saturday, winning 60-52.

Western Carolina is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Western Carolina was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month as they fell 65-61 to The Citadel. Maybe the Catamounts will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Catamounts are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Western Carolina have won 11 out of their last 17 games against The Citadel.