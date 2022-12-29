Who's Playing
UNCG @ Western Carolina
Current Records: UNCG 6-7; Western Carolina 7-6
What to Know
The UNCG Spartans are 12-2 against the Western Carolina Catamounts since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. UNCG and Western Carolina will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. The Spartans won both of their matches against the Catamounts last season (68-49 and 73-64) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
It looks like UNCG must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. It was close but no cigar for UNCG as they fell 68-64 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but UNCG had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Western Carolina was fully in charge last Tuesday, breezing past the Toccoa Falls Eagles 117-50 at home.
The Spartans are now 6-7 while the Catamounts sit at a mirror-image 7-6. Western Carolina is 5-1 after wins this year, and UNCG is 3-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
UNCG have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Western Carolina.
- Feb 23, 2022 - UNCG 73 vs. Western Carolina 64
- Feb 07, 2022 - UNCG 68 vs. Western Carolina 49
- Feb 24, 2021 - Western Carolina 81 vs. UNCG 80
- Feb 22, 2021 - UNCG 77 vs. Western Carolina 56
- Feb 12, 2020 - UNCG 82 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Jan 29, 2020 - UNCG 72 vs. Western Carolina 58
- Feb 21, 2019 - UNCG 79 vs. Western Carolina 76
- Jan 17, 2019 - UNCG 69 vs. Western Carolina 60
- Feb 10, 2018 - UNCG 65 vs. Western Carolina 48
- Jan 13, 2018 - UNCG 66 vs. Western Carolina 55
- Feb 11, 2017 - UNCG 76 vs. Western Carolina 68
- Jan 07, 2017 - UNCG 76 vs. Western Carolina 57
- Feb 04, 2016 - UNCG 75 vs. Western Carolina 58
- Jan 11, 2016 - Western Carolina 83 vs. UNCG 77