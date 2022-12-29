Who's Playing

UNCG @ Western Carolina

Current Records: UNCG 6-7; Western Carolina 7-6

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans are 12-2 against the Western Carolina Catamounts since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. UNCG and Western Carolina will face off in a Southern battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ramsey Center. The Spartans won both of their matches against the Catamounts last season (68-49 and 73-64) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

It looks like UNCG must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. It was close but no cigar for UNCG as they fell 68-64 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but UNCG had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Western Carolina was fully in charge last Tuesday, breezing past the Toccoa Falls Eagles 117-50 at home.

The Spartans are now 6-7 while the Catamounts sit at a mirror-image 7-6. Western Carolina is 5-1 after wins this year, and UNCG is 3-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center -- Cullowhee, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNCG have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Western Carolina.