Halftime Report

Jacksonville is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Western Georgia 45-34.

Jacksonville entered the game having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Western Georgia step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: Jacksonville 11-7, Western Georgia 3-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Jacksonville Dolphins and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Coliseum. The Wolves are crawling into this matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Dolphins will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Jacksonville was able to grind out a solid win over Cent. Arkansas, taking the game 72-62.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 82-78 to Stetson.

Jacksonville is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Western Georgia, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-16.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Jacksonville has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given Jacksonville's sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, Jacksonville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Jacksonville in mind: they have a solid 10-6 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Jacksonville is a big 7.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

