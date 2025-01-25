Halftime Report

Western Georgia is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead North Florida 43-27.

Western Georgia entered the game with four straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it five. Can they turn things around, or will North Florida hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Western Georgia Wolves

Current Records: North Florida 10-10, Western Georgia 3-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Western Georgia Wolves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Ospreys will stroll into this one as the favorite.

North Florida is headed into Saturday's match after beating the impressive 167-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last contest against Queens. North Florida came out on top against Queens by a score of 90-81 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Western Georgia's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a hard 79-62 fall against Jacksonville.

The victory got North Florida back to even at 10-10. As for Western Georgia, their loss dropped their record down to 3-17.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: North Florida has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Western Georgia, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given North Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Western Georgia will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

North Florida is a big 7.5-point favorite against Western Georgia, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.