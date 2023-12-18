Who's Playing

Eureka Red Devils @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Eureka 0-1, Western Illinois 5-6

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

The Eureka Red Devils will head out on the road to face off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Western Hall. Eureka might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers back in November.

Eureka had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Panthers, falling 85-39. Eureka was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 37-12.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eureka struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Eastern Illinois posted 21 assists.

Meanwhile, the Leathernecks beat the Phoenix 68-59 on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Western Illinois.

The Red Devils' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Leathernecks, their win ended a six-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 5-6.

Eureka was pulverized by Western Illinois 79-50 when the teams last played back in December of 2022. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Eureka was down 41-11.

Western Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.