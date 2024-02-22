Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Western Illinois Leathernecks

Current Records: Morehead State 20-8, Western Illinois 17-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Morehead State Eagles and the Western Illinois Leathernecks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Western Hall. Morehead State's defense has only allowed 63.7 points per game this season, so the Leathernecks' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Morehead State came into the matchup on Tuesday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They fell 80-73 to the Screaming Eagles. It was the first time this season that Morehead State let down their fans at home.

Morehead State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Leathernecks beat the Tigers 68-61 on Saturday. That's two games straight that Western Illinois has won by exactly seven points.

The Eagles' loss ended an 18-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 20-8. As for the Leathernecks, their victory was their fourth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 17-10.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Morehead State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Morehead State was able to grind out a solid win over the Leathernecks in their previous matchup back in January, winning 64-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Morehead State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Morehead State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.