Who's Playing
UT Martin Skyhawks @ Western Illinois Leathernecks
Current Records: UT Martin 14-10, Western Illinois 15-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
What to Know
The UT Martin Skyhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Western Illinois Leathernecks at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Western Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
After soaring to 90 points the game before, UT Martin faltered in their matchup on Tuesday. They suffered a bruising 77-57 loss at the hands of the Trojans. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UT Martin has scored all season.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Western Illinois last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Trojans by a score of 63-60. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Western Illinois has suffered since December 3, 2023.
Even though they lost, Western Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Little Rock only pulled down five offensive rebounds.
The Skyhawks' defeat dropped their record down to 14-10. As for the Leathernecks, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-9.
Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Illinois (currently ranked fifth in rebounds per game) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
UT Martin is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-5 against the spread when playing on the road.
Odds
Western Illinois is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Leathernecks, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 144 points.
Series History
Western Illinois has won 3 out of their last 5 games against UT Martin.
- Jan 11, 2024 - Western Illinois 73 vs. UT Martin 64
- Dec 04, 2021 - Western Illinois 81 vs. UT Martin 64
- Dec 20, 2020 - Western Illinois 81 vs. UT Martin 63
- Nov 13, 2019 - UT Martin 98 vs. Western Illinois 91
- Nov 21, 2018 - UT Martin 92 vs. Western Illinois 90