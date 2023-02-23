Teams trending in opposite directions battle when the Western Illinois Leathernecks face the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in Summit League action on Thursday. The Leathernecks (15-12, 8-8 Summit), fifth in the conference standings, have lost three in a row. The Fighting Hawks (11-18, 5-11), eighth in the Summit, have won four of five. Western Illinois posted a 92-80 win in the first meeting between the teams on Jan. 23.

Tipoff from the Englestad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, N.D., is set for noon ET. The Fighting Hawks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Western Illinois vs. North Dakota odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 145. Before making any North Dakota vs. Western Illinois picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on North Dakota vs. Western Illinois and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for North Dakota vs. Western Illinois:

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota spread: North Dakota -3.5

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota over/under: 145 points

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota money line: North Dakota -170, Western Illinois +143

WIU: The Leathernecks are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS loss

UND: The Fighting Hawks are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games

Why North Dakota can cover



Freshman forward B.J. Omot powers the Fighting Hawks. In 29 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is coming off a 19-point, two-rebound and two-block performance at Kansas City on Saturday. He has reached double-digit scoring in 19 games, including in four of the last six games.

Junior guard Matt Norman is averaging 11.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is connecting on 44.3% of his field goals, including 44% from 3-point range, and 83.7% of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in 12 of the last 13 games, including a 25-point performance at North Dakota State on Jan. 27. He had 18 points and grabbed three rebounds in the first meeting against Western Illinois.

Why Western Illinois can cover

Senior guard Trenton Massner will look to duplicate his Jan. 23 performance against the Fighting Hawks. In that game, he poured in a career-high 46 points and dished out five assists. He has reached double-digit scoring in 21 games, including 10 games with 20 points or more. For the year, he is averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Also powering the Leathernecks is senior guard Alec Rosner, who has scored in double figures in each of the last two games. He scored a season-high 29 points against Oral Roberts on Feb. 11 in an 82-73 loss. He is coming off a 12-point performance at St. Thomas on Saturday in an 82-69 setback. For the season, Rosner averages 14 points, three rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

