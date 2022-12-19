Who's Playing

North Dakota State @ Western Illinois

Current Records: North Dakota State 3-9; Western Illinois 7-4

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 2-13 against the North Dakota State Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. WIU and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Leathernecks winning the first 90-79 on the road and North Dakota State taking the second 84-81.

Everything went WIU's way against the Eureka Red Devils this past Friday as they made off with a 79-50 win.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown North Dakota State laid on the Waldorf College Warriors.

Barring any buzzer beaters, WIU is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with WIU, who are 4-4 against the spread.

Their wins bumped WIU to 7-4 and North Dakota State to 3-9. With both WIU and the Bison swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Leathernecks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Western Illinois.