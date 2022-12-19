Who's Playing
North Dakota State @ Western Illinois
Current Records: North Dakota State 3-9; Western Illinois 7-4
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 2-13 against the North Dakota State Bison since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Monday. WIU and North Dakota State will face off in a Summit battle at 7 p.m. ET at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Leathernecks winning the first 90-79 on the road and North Dakota State taking the second 84-81.
Everything went WIU's way against the Eureka Red Devils this past Friday as they made off with a 79-50 win.
Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown North Dakota State laid on the Waldorf College Warriors.
Barring any buzzer beaters, WIU is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with WIU, who are 4-4 against the spread.
Their wins bumped WIU to 7-4 and North Dakota State to 3-9. With both WIU and the Bison swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Leathernecks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
North Dakota State have won 13 out of their last 15 games against Western Illinois.
- Feb 10, 2022 - North Dakota State 84 vs. Western Illinois 81
- Jan 15, 2022 - Western Illinois 90 vs. North Dakota State 79
- Jan 03, 2021 - North Dakota State 78 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 02, 2021 - North Dakota State 68 vs. Western Illinois 50
- Jan 30, 2020 - North Dakota State 70 vs. Western Illinois 49
- Jan 02, 2020 - North Dakota State 94 vs. Western Illinois 74
- Mar 11, 2019 - North Dakota State 76 vs. Western Illinois 73
- Feb 02, 2019 - North Dakota State 78 vs. Western Illinois 76
- Jan 10, 2019 - North Dakota State 85 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Feb 22, 2018 - Western Illinois 82 vs. North Dakota State 74
- Jan 27, 2018 - North Dakota State 80 vs. Western Illinois 69
- Feb 18, 2017 - North Dakota State 100 vs. Western Illinois 91
- Jan 21, 2017 - North Dakota State 89 vs. Western Illinois 57
- Feb 17, 2016 - North Dakota State 63 vs. Western Illinois 54
- Jan 23, 2016 - North Dakota State 65 vs. Western Illinois 52