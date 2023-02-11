Who's Playing

Oral Roberts @ Western Illinois

Current Records: Oral Roberts 22-4; Western Illinois 15-10

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. WIU and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Western Hall. Oral Roberts will be strutting in after a win while the Leathernecks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between WIU and the UMKC Roos on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with WIU falling 76-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. The Golden Eagles beat the Tommies 95-88.

WIU is now 15-10 while Oral Roberts sits at 22-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leathernecks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Oral Roberts' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 16th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Oral Roberts have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.