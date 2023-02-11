Who's Playing
Oral Roberts @ Western Illinois
Current Records: Oral Roberts 22-4; Western Illinois 15-10
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. WIU and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Western Hall. Oral Roberts will be strutting in after a win while the Leathernecks will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The contest between WIU and the UMKC Roos on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with WIU falling 76-64 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. The Golden Eagles beat the Tommies 95-88.
WIU is now 15-10 while Oral Roberts sits at 22-4. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leathernecks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Oral Roberts' offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the 16th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.70%. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
Odds
The Golden Eagles are a big 14-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Oral Roberts have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Western Illinois.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Mar 06, 2022 - Oral Roberts 80 vs. Western Illinois 68
- Feb 03, 2022 - Western Illinois 90 vs. Oral Roberts 85
- Jan 08, 2022 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Western Illinois 86
- Feb 28, 2021 - Oral Roberts 95 vs. Western Illinois 59
- Feb 27, 2021 - Oral Roberts 85 vs. Western Illinois 81
- Feb 27, 2020 - Oral Roberts 113 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Jan 16, 2020 - Oral Roberts 87 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Feb 23, 2019 - Western Illinois 75 vs. Oral Roberts 66
- Jan 05, 2019 - Oral Roberts 82 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Feb 03, 2018 - Western Illinois 82 vs. Oral Roberts 56
- Jan 06, 2018 - Oral Roberts 81 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Feb 08, 2017 - Western Illinois 63 vs. Oral Roberts 60
- Jan 07, 2017 - Western Illinois 86 vs. Oral Roberts 71
- Feb 13, 2016 - Oral Roberts 72 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Jan 16, 2016 - Oral Roberts 77 vs. Western Illinois 68