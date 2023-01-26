Who's Playing
South Dakota @ Western Illinois
Current Records: South Dakota 9-11; Western Illinois 12-8
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-14 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Leathernecks will stay at home another game and welcome South Dakota at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Western Hall. WIU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
WIU had enough points to win and then some against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Monday, taking their contest 92-80.
Meanwhile, South Dakota didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at home this past Saturday as they won 84-68.
Their wins bumped WIU to 12-8 and the Coyotes to 9-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Leathernecks and South Dakota clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
