South Dakota @ Western Illinois

Current Records: South Dakota 9-11; Western Illinois 12-8

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 3-14 against the South Dakota Coyotes since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Leathernecks will stay at home another game and welcome South Dakota at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at Western Hall. WIU is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

WIU had enough points to win and then some against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Monday, taking their contest 92-80.

Meanwhile, South Dakota didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at home this past Saturday as they won 84-68.

Their wins bumped WIU to 12-8 and the Coyotes to 9-11. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Leathernecks and South Dakota clash.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Series History

South Dakota have won 14 out of their last 17 games against Western Illinois.