Who's Playing
South Dakota State @ Western Illinois
Current Records: South Dakota State 11-10; Western Illinois 13-8
What to Know
The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 2-15 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Leathernecks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome South Dakota State at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Western Hall. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.
It was a close one, but on Thursday WIU sidestepped the South Dakota Coyotes for a 75-72 victory.
Meanwhile, South Dakota State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 60-54 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies.
Western Illinois' win lifted them to 13-8 while South Dakota State's defeat dropped them down to 11-10. We'll see if WIU can repeat their recent success or if South Dakota State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Jackrabbits are a slight 2-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
South Dakota State have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Western Illinois.
- Dec 29, 2022 - South Dakota State 71 vs. Western Illinois 64
- Feb 17, 2022 - South Dakota State 91 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Jan 22, 2022 - South Dakota State 93 vs. Western Illinois 75
- Jan 09, 2021 - South Dakota State 92 vs. Western Illinois 63
- Jan 08, 2021 - South Dakota State 83 vs. Western Illinois 77
- Feb 01, 2020 - South Dakota State 71 vs. Western Illinois 61
- Jan 04, 2020 - South Dakota State 91 vs. Western Illinois 56
- Mar 09, 2019 - Western Illinois 79 vs. South Dakota State 76
- Mar 02, 2019 - South Dakota State 86 vs. Western Illinois 66
- Dec 28, 2018 - South Dakota State 100 vs. Western Illinois 58
- Mar 03, 2018 - South Dakota State 66 vs. Western Illinois 60
- Feb 17, 2018 - South Dakota State 82 vs. Western Illinois 62
- Jan 20, 2018 - South Dakota State 98 vs. Western Illinois 70
- Feb 01, 2017 - South Dakota State 98 vs. Western Illinois 65
- Jan 04, 2017 - Western Illinois 82 vs. South Dakota State 74
- Feb 20, 2016 - South Dakota State 87 vs. Western Illinois 67
- Jan 03, 2016 - South Dakota State 63 vs. Western Illinois 59