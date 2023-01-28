Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Western Illinois

Current Records: South Dakota State 11-10; Western Illinois 13-8

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 2-15 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Leathernecks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome South Dakota State at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Western Hall. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

It was a close one, but on Thursday WIU sidestepped the South Dakota Coyotes for a 75-72 victory.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 60-54 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies.

Western Illinois' win lifted them to 13-8 while South Dakota State's defeat dropped them down to 11-10. We'll see if WIU can repeat their recent success or if South Dakota State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Jackrabbits are a slight 2-point favorite against the Leathernecks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jackrabbits as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Dakota State have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Western Illinois.