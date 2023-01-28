Who's Playing

South Dakota State @ Western Illinois

Current Records: South Dakota State 11-10; Western Illinois 13-8

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are 2-15 against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Leathernecks will stay at home another game and welcome South Dakota State at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Western Hall. WIU is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

WIU came out on top in a nail-biter against the South Dakota Coyotes on Thursday, sneaking past 75-72.

Meanwhile, South Dakota State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 60-54 to the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies.

Western Illinois' win lifted them to 13-8 while South Dakota State's loss dropped them down to 11-10. We'll see if WIU can repeat their recent success or if the Jackrabbits bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

South Dakota State have won 15 out of their last 17 games against Western Illinois.