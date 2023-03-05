Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Western Illinois

Regular Season Records: St. Thomas (MN) 18-13; Western Illinois 16-13

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are even-steven against one another since January of last year (2-2), but not for long. WIU and the Tommies are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET March 5 at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in the second round of the Summit League Conference Tourney. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was close but no cigar for WIU as they fell 71-69 to the North Dakota State Bison this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas (MN) came up short against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks this past Saturday, falling 82-74.

A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: WIU has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.20% from the floor on average, which is the 33rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Thomas (MN) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 47th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Illinois and St. Thomas (MN) both have two wins in their last four games.