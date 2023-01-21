Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Western Illinois

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 13-8; Western Illinois 10-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Western Illinois Leathernecks are heading back home. The Leathernecks and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Western Hall. The teams split their matchups last year, with St. Thomas (MN) winning the first 89-66 at home and WIU taking the second 81-52.

WIU netted a 60-52 win over the UMKC Kangaroos on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between St. Thomas (MN) and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles on Saturday was not particularly close, with St. Thomas (MN) falling 81-69.

Barring any buzzer beaters, WIU is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Leathernecks, who are 8-7 against the spread.

Western Illinois' victory lifted them to 10-8 while St. Thomas (MN)'s loss dropped them down to 13-8. We'll see if WIU can repeat their recent success or if St. Thomas (MN) bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Western Hall -- Macomb, Illinois

Odds

The Leathernecks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Leathernecks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Western Illinois and St. Thomas (MN) both have one win in their last two games.