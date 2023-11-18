Who's Playing

Kentucky State Thorobreds @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Kentucky State 0-0, Western Kentucky 2-1

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

What to Know

After two games on the road, Western Kentucky is heading back home. They will take on the Kentucky State Thorobreds at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Western Kentucky might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Hilltoppers earned a 86-81 win over the Racers.

Western Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Dontaie Allen, who scored 18 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 steal, and Don McHenry, who scored 22 points along with 2 assists and 1 rebound.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Kentucky State found out the hard way last Thursday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 83-58 punch to the gut against the Tigers. Kentucky State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Hilltoppers now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Thorobreds, their loss dropped their record down to 0-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Kentucky State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for Western Kentucky against Kentucky State in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 127-61 win. Does Western Kentucky have another victory up their sleeve, or will Kentucky State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.