Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Murray State 6-2, Western Kentucky 6-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Murray State Racers are taking a road trip to face off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Both are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Western Kentucky is hoping to do what SE Missouri State couldn't on Sunday: put an end to Murray State's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Murray State blew past SE Missouri State 73-53. The Racers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three matches by 20 points or more this season.

Murray State relied on the efforts of JaCobi Wood, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds, and Nick Ellington, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. What's more, Wood also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky entered their tilt with Tennessee State on Tuesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They were the clear victor by an 84-60 margin over the Tigers.

Western Kentucky's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Don McHenry led the charge by going 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus four steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Khristian Lander, who went 7 for 12 en route to 19 points.

Even though they won, Western Kentucky struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Tennessee State pulled down 14.

Murray State is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for Western Kentucky, their victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Murray State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.8 points per game. However, it's not like Western Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Murray State came up short against Western Kentucky in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 86-81. Can Murray State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.