Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-9, Western Kentucky 12-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the N. Mex. State Aggies are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

On Thursday, Western Kentucky didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against UTEP, but they still walked away with a 78-74 victory.

Western Kentucky can attribute much of their success to Khristian Lander, who went 11 for 15 en route to 28 points. What's more, Lander also posted a 73.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Don McHenry was another key player, scoring 20 points.

Meanwhile, N. Mex. State came into Thursday's match having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They snuck past Middle Tennessee with a 61-57 win on Thursday.

Peter Filipovity and Robert Carpenter were among the main playmakers for N. Mex. State as the former almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine rebounds and the latter posted 16 points in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks.

Western Kentucky's victory bumped their record up to 12-8. As for N. Mex. State, their win bumped their record up to 11-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Western Kentucky has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like N. Mex. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Western Kentucky took their victory against N. Mex. State when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 89-69. Will Western Kentucky repeat their success, or does N. Mex. State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Western Kentucky has won 2 out of their last 3 games against N. Mex. State.