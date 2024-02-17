Who's Playing

N. Mex. State Aggies @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: N. Mex. State 11-14, Western Kentucky 18-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Conference USA matchup on schedule as the N. Mex. State Aggies and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 17th at E.A. Diddle Arena. N. Mex. State is no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses.

On Thursday, the Aggies couldn't handle the Blue Raiders and fell 76-69. The defeat came about despite N. Mex. State having been up 17 in the first half.

N. Mex. State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Femi Odukale, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaden Harris who scored 22 points.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky waltzed into their game on Thursday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 90-80 win over the Miners. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.2% better than the opposition, as Western Kentucky's was.

Don McHenry was the offensive standout of the matchup as he scored 25 points along with five assists and five rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Teagan Moore was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

The Aggies' defeat dropped their record down to 11-14. As for the Hilltoppers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season.

N. Mex. State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hilltoppers when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 72-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Mex. State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Mex. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.