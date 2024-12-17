Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Seattle 4-6, Western Kentucky 7-3

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Seattle Redhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Western Kentucky needed a bit of extra time to put away Murray State. They came out on top against the Racers by a score of 81-76.

Western Kentucky's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Don McHenry, who earned 29 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Babacar Faye, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Faye a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Even though they won, Western Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 10.4 per game.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Seattle). They claimed a resounding 111-44 win over Pacific (OR). With the Redhawks ahead 58-20 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Western Kentucky's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3. As for Seattle, their win bumped their record up to 4-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Western Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-0-1 against the spread).

Odds

Western Kentucky is a big 7.5-point favorite against Seattle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

