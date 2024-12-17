Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Current Records: Seattle 4-6, Western Kentucky 7-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Seattle Redhawks at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The Hilltoppers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.7 points per game this season.

On Saturday, Western Kentucky needed a bit of extra time to put away Murray State. They came out on top against the Racers by a score of 81-76.

Western Kentucky's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Don McHenry, who earned 29 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Babacar Faye, who almost dropped a double-double on 17 points and nine rebounds. What's more, McHenry also racked up four threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Even though they won, Western Kentucky struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 10.4 per game.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Seattle). They claimed a resounding 111-44 win over Pacific (OR). With the Redhawks ahead 58-20 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Western Kentucky's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-3. As for Seattle, their win bumped their record up to 4-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Western Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.7 points per game. However, it's not like Seattle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.