Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Florida Atlantic 16-1; Western Kentucky 11-6

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida Atlantic winning the first 78-69 at home and WKU taking the second 76-69.

Things were close when the Owls and the North Texas Mean Green clashed this past Saturday, but Florida Atlantic ultimately edged out the opposition 66-62.

Meanwhile, WKU strolled past the Florida International Panthers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 70-59.

Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 16-1 and the Hilltoppers to 11-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida Atlantic and WKU clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Kentucky have won five out of their last seven games against Florida Atlantic.