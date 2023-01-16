Who's Playing
Florida Atlantic @ Western Kentucky
Current Records: Florida Atlantic 16-1; Western Kentucky 11-6
What to Know
A Conference USA battle is on tap between the Florida Atlantic Owls and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at E.A. Diddle Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Florida Atlantic winning the first 78-69 at home and WKU taking the second 76-69.
Things were close when the Owls and the North Texas Mean Green clashed this past Saturday, but Florida Atlantic ultimately edged out the opposition 66-62.
Meanwhile, WKU strolled past the Florida International Panthers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 70-59.
Their wins bumped Florida Atlantic to 16-1 and the Hilltoppers to 11-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Florida Atlantic and WKU clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Western Kentucky have won five out of their last seven games against Florida Atlantic.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Western Kentucky 76 vs. Florida Atlantic 69
- Jan 20, 2022 - Florida Atlantic 78 vs. Western Kentucky 69
- Jan 30, 2020 - Florida Atlantic 69 vs. Western Kentucky 65
- Jan 19, 2019 - Western Kentucky 72 vs. Florida Atlantic 66
- Feb 08, 2018 - Western Kentucky 75 vs. Florida Atlantic 63
- Dec 31, 2016 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. Florida Atlantic 54
- Jan 09, 2016 - Western Kentucky 86 vs. Florida Atlantic 82