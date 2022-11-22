Teams looking to rebound from first-round losses meet on Tuesday morning when the Illinois State Redbirds battle the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic in George Town, Grand Cayman. The Redbirds (2-3), who dropped a 77-61 decision to LSU in the opening round, are coming off an eighth-place finish in the Missouri Valley Conference at 5-13 and were 13-20 overall in 2021-22. The Hilltoppers (3-1), who finished 11-7 in Conference USA East and were 19-13 overall, were beaten by Akron 72-53 on Monday. WKU is among the nation's leaders in blocks with 26.

Tip-off from John Gray Gymnasium is set for 11 a.m. ET. Illinois State leads the all-time series 3-2. The Hilltoppers are 8-point favorites in the latest Illinois State vs. Western Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 136. Before making any Western Kentucky vs. Illinois State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Illinois State vs. Western Kentucky spread: Western Kentucky -8

Illinois State vs. Western Kentucky over/under: 136 points

ISU: The Redbirds are 5-1 against the spread in their last six Tuesday games

WKU: The Hilltoppers are 7-3-1 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight-up loss

Why Western Kentucky can cover

Junior guard Dayvion McKnight has reached double-digit scoring in all four games this year. In Monday's loss to Akron, McKnight scored 12 points, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out one assist in 30 minutes of action. For the season, he is averaging 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Since beginning his Hilltoppers career in 2020, McKnight has been impressive. In 65 career games at Western Kentucky, he has started in 53, averaging 11.4 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Senior guard Emmanuel Akot played in 35 minutes in Monday's loss to Akron, mustering 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. In a 127-61 win over Kentucky State on Nov. 12, Akot registered a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists. He also had six rebounds. He is averaging 11 points, four rebounds and five assists per game so far this season.

Why Illinois State can cover

Senior forward Kendall Lewis continues to lead the Redbirds offense. He averages 14.6 points, 10 rebounds, 1.2 steals, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He has two games of 20 or more points, including a season-high 24 points in a win at Northwestern State on Nov. 12. He has had a double-double in two games this season, and has started all 38 games he's played at Illinois State. Prior to that, he played two seasons at Appalachian State. For his career, he is averaging 8.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

Junior guard Darius Burford is also scoring in double digits. The Elon transfer averages 12 points, 2.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. He is connecting on 44.4% of his field goals and 88.9% of his free throws. He has reached double figures in three games this season, including 17 on Monday in the loss to LSU. He scored 20 points in a home loss to Northwestern State, dishing out five assists and grabbing four rebounds. In the win at Northwestern State, he scored 16 points and had four assists.

