Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Western Kentucky
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 13-14; Western Kentucky 14-13
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of 2021. WKU and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Hilltoppers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-77 to the Rice Owls.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech came up short against the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday, falling 74-67.
In the teams' previous meeting in January, WKU lost to Louisiana Tech on the road by a decisive 85-74 margin. Maybe WKU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won seven out of their last 12 games against Western Kentucky.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Louisiana Tech 85 vs. Western Kentucky 74
- Mar 10, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 59 vs. Western Kentucky 57
- Jan 01, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 74 vs. Western Kentucky 73
- Mar 25, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Western Kentucky 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 63 vs. Western Kentucky 58
- Jan 08, 2021 - Western Kentucky 66 vs. Louisiana Tech 64
- Feb 27, 2020 - Western Kentucky 95 vs. Louisiana Tech 91
- Feb 06, 2020 - Western Kentucky 65 vs. Louisiana Tech 54
- Jan 26, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 62 vs. Western Kentucky 50
- Dec 28, 2017 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. Louisiana Tech 68
- Feb 02, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 76 vs. Western Kentucky 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Western Kentucky 96 vs. Louisiana Tech 90