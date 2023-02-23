Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 13-14; Western Kentucky 14-13

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of 2021. WKU and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hilltoppers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-77 to the Rice Owls.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech came up short against the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday, falling 74-67.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, WKU lost to Louisiana Tech on the road by a decisive 85-74 margin. Maybe WKU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won seven out of their last 12 games against Western Kentucky.