Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 13-14; Western Kentucky 14-13

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of 2021. WKU and Louisiana Tech will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hilltoppers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-77 to the Rice Owls.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech came up short against the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday, falling 74-67.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, WKU lost to Louisiana Tech on the road by a decisive 85-74 margin. Maybe WKU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
  • Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won seven out of their last 12 games against Western Kentucky.

  • Jan 19, 2023 - Louisiana Tech 85 vs. Western Kentucky 74
  • Mar 10, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 59 vs. Western Kentucky 57
  • Jan 01, 2022 - Louisiana Tech 74 vs. Western Kentucky 73
  • Mar 25, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 72 vs. Western Kentucky 65
  • Jan 09, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 63 vs. Western Kentucky 58
  • Jan 08, 2021 - Western Kentucky 66 vs. Louisiana Tech 64
  • Feb 27, 2020 - Western Kentucky 95 vs. Louisiana Tech 91
  • Feb 06, 2020 - Western Kentucky 65 vs. Louisiana Tech 54
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 62 vs. Western Kentucky 50
  • Dec 28, 2017 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. Louisiana Tech 68
  • Feb 02, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 76 vs. Western Kentucky 67
  • Mar 05, 2016 - Western Kentucky 96 vs. Louisiana Tech 90