The third-seeded Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and No. 4 seed Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have plenty in common as they prepare to meet for the third time this season in the 2021 National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday in Frisco, Texas. Both the Hilltoppers (East) and Bulldogs (West) won Conference USA division titles before each team was eliminated by North Texas in the C-USA Tournament. Western Kentucky (21-7) pulled out a two-point victory over Saint Mary's, while Louisiana Tech (22-7) knocked off Ole Miss to set up a third matchup between the conference foes.

Tip-off from the Comerica Center is set for 10 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulldogs as one-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 136.5 in the latest Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky odds.

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky spread: Louisiana Tech -1

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky over-under: 136.5 points

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky money line: Louisiana Tech -115; Western Kentucky -105

LATECH: The Bulldogs are among 20 teams with at least 20 wins in eight of the last nine seasons

WKU: The Hilltoppers advanced to the NIT Final Four in 2018

Why Western Kentucky can cover

The Hilltoppers' hopes revolve around junior center Charles Bassey, who averages a team-high 17.7 points and led Conference USA in rebounding by a wide margin at 11.4 per contest. He ranks No. 4 nationally with 3.1 blocked shots per game, including seven when the teams split a pair of decisions in early January. Massey recorded two of his 17 double-doubles against Louisiana Tech, collecting 38 points and 30 rebounds on 13-of-24 shooting.

The 6-foot-11 Massey was named the C-USA Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, a dual honor previously shared by only three players. Second-leading scorer Taveion Hollingsworth (13.9 points) scored a game-high 21 points vs. Saint Mary's and had a 30-point game vs. Oklahoma State as a freshman in the NIT. Senior guard Josh Anderson snapped out of six-game offensive funk with 24 points over his last two contests.

Why Louisiana Tech can cover

Sophomore forward Isaiah Crawford leads four players averaging between 11.9 and 10.0 points for the Bulldogs. Second-leading scorer Kenneth Lofton Jr. managed only a combined four points in the two matchups against Western Kentucky, but he has scored in double figures in 13 of his last 15 games and tallied a game-high 22 points in the first-round win over Ole Miss. Point guard Amorie Archibald has at least five assists in six straight games.

However, the strength of Louisiana Tech is at the defensive end, where the Bulldogs surrendered an average of 64.7 points. The Bulldogs have not allowed their last 13 opponents to score 70 points and erased a 10-point deficit against Ole Miss by collecting 15 steals while forcing 21 turnovers. Louisiana Tech held Western Kentucky under 36 percent shooting in each matchup, including 2-of-17 from behind the arc in their first meeting.

