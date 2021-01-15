CBS Sports Network will broadcast a Conference USA showdown on Friday night as the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers host the Marshall Thundering Herd at E.A. Diddle Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and Western Kentucky enters at 9-4 overall and 2-2 in conference play, while Marshall is 7-2 overall and 1-1 in the league. The two programs have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.

However, it's been Western Kentucky that has covered the spread in the last five matchups against Marshall. This time around, Western Kentucky is favored by four-points and the over-under is set at 151 according to the latest Western Kentucky vs. Marshall odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Before entering any Marshall vs. Western Kentucky picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Western Kentucky vs. Marshall spread: Western Kentucky -4

Western Kentucky vs. Marshall over-under: 151 points

Western Kentucky vs. Marshall money line: Western Kentucky -180, Marshall +155



What you need to know about Western Kentucky



The Hilltoppers got big neutral-court wins over Northern Iowa and Memphis early in the season and also went to Alabama to put another big win on their resume. However, since conference play has started they've split their two home-and-homes with Charlotte and Louisiana Tech.

Western Kentucky is averaging 73.8 points per game overall but have scored just 65.5 points per game in conference play. The Hilltoppers will need to get Charles Bassey established inside early. The Nigerian center is having a monster season, averaging 16.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game.

What you need to know about Marshall

Marshall head coach Dan D'Antoni is now at his seventh season at the helm and he's predictably given the Thundering Herd an exciting up-tempo offense. Marshall is averaging 80.3 points per game this season and third-year starter Taevion Kinsey has become one of the most dynamic guards in the league.

Kinsey is shooting 62.7 percent from the floor this season and is averaging 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Kinsey had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in a loss at Western Kentucky last January and Marshall will be looking for an even bigger stat line from its star on Friday night.

