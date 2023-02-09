Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ Western Kentucky
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 15-9; Western Kentucky 13-11
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2021. WKU will stay at home another game and welcome Middle Tenn. at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hilltoppers beat the Texas-El Paso Miners 74-69 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners by a conclusive 84-60 score.
The wins brought WKU up to 13-11 and Middle Tenn. to 15-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hilltoppers come into the matchup boasting the seventh most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.6. The Blue Raiders are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with five on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Kentucky.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 65 vs. Western Kentucky 60
- Feb 26, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 69 vs. Western Kentucky 52
- Jan 29, 2022 - Middle Tenn. 93 vs. Western Kentucky 85
- Jan 24, 2021 - Western Kentucky 68 vs. Middle Tenn. 52
- Jan 23, 2021 - Western Kentucky 82 vs. Middle Tenn. 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. Middle Tenn. 53
- Feb 14, 2019 - Western Kentucky 71 vs. Middle Tenn. 63
- Mar 01, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 82 vs. Western Kentucky 64
- Jan 20, 2018 - Middle Tenn. 66 vs. Western Kentucky 62
- Feb 16, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 78 vs. Western Kentucky 52
- Jan 14, 2017 - Middle Tenn. 91 vs. Western Kentucky 76
- Feb 25, 2016 - Western Kentucky 78 vs. Middle Tenn. 72
- Jan 30, 2016 - Middle Tenn. 66 vs. Western Kentucky 64