Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 15-9; Western Kentucky 13-11

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2021. WKU will stay at home another game and welcome Middle Tenn. at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 9 at E.A. Diddle Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hilltoppers beat the Texas-El Paso Miners 74-69 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. entered their game this past Saturday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They took their contest against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners by a conclusive 84-60 score.

The wins brought WKU up to 13-11 and Middle Tenn. to 15-9. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hilltoppers come into the matchup boasting the seventh most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 5.6. The Blue Raiders are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 20th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with five on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won eight out of their last 13 games against Western Kentucky.