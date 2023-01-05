Who's Playing
North Texas @ Western Kentucky
Current Records: North Texas 11-3; Western Kentucky 8-5
What to Know
The North Texas Mean Green have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mean Green and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. North Texas should still be riding high after a victory, while WKU will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Florida International Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Texas proved too difficult a challenge. North Texas wrapped up 2022 with a 72-57 win over Florida International. Four players on North Texas scored in the double digits: guard Tylor Perry (20), guard Kai Huntsberry (18), guard Rubin Jones (12), and guard Tyree Eady (11).
Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-60 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. Guard Emmanuel Akot (14 points) and guard Dayvion McKnight (12 points) were the top scorers for WKU.
North Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take North Texas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Western Kentucky's loss took them down to 8-5 while North Texas' win pulled them up to 11-3. On Saturday North Texas relied heavily on Tylor Perry, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 20 points. It will be up to Western Kentucky's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Mean Green are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last ten games against North Texas.
- Jan 15, 2022 - North Texas 65 vs. Western Kentucky 60
- Mar 13, 2021 - North Texas 61 vs. Western Kentucky 57
- Mar 01, 2020 - North Texas 78 vs. Western Kentucky 72
- Jan 02, 2020 - Western Kentucky 93 vs. North Texas 84
- Mar 14, 2019 - Western Kentucky 67 vs. North Texas 51
- Feb 09, 2019 - Western Kentucky 62 vs. North Texas 59
- Feb 15, 2018 - Western Kentucky 102 vs. North Texas 94
- Mar 02, 2017 - Western Kentucky 74 vs. North Texas 63
- Mar 09, 2016 - Western Kentucky 84 vs. North Texas 76
- Jan 16, 2016 - Western Kentucky 81 vs. North Texas 76