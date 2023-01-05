Who's Playing

North Texas @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: North Texas 11-3; Western Kentucky 8-5

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Mean Green and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at E.A. Diddle Arena. North Texas should still be riding high after a victory, while WKU will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Florida International Panthers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Texas proved too difficult a challenge. North Texas wrapped up 2022 with a 72-57 win over Florida International. Four players on North Texas scored in the double digits: guard Tylor Perry (20), guard Kai Huntsberry (18), guard Rubin Jones (12), and guard Tyree Eady (11).

Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 65-60 to the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders. Guard Emmanuel Akot (14 points) and guard Dayvion McKnight (12 points) were the top scorers for WKU.

North Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take North Texas against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Western Kentucky's loss took them down to 8-5 while North Texas' win pulled them up to 11-3. On Saturday North Texas relied heavily on Tylor Perry, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 20 points. It will be up to Western Kentucky's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last ten games against North Texas.