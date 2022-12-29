Who's Playing

Rice @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: Rice 9-3; Western Kentucky 8-3

What to Know

The Rice Owls are 1-7 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. The Owls and WKU will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. Rice knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Hilltoppers like a good challenge.

Rice took their contest at home last week with ease, bagging a 109-64 victory over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, WKU came up short against the South Carolina Gamecocks last Thursday, falling 65-58. Guard Emmanuel Akot had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Rice is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those brave souls putting their money on the Hilltoppers against the spread have faith in an upset since their team's 3-6 record ATS can't hold a candle to Rice's 6-3.

The Owls are now 9-3 while WKU sits at 8-3. Rice is 6-2 after wins this year, and WKU is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Western Kentucky have won seven out of their last eight games against Rice.