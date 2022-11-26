Who's Playing

South Carolina State @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: South Carolina State 0-6; Western Kentucky 5-1

What to Know

This Saturday, the South Carolina State Bulldogs are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 89.83 points per game. They will square off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at E.A. Diddle Arena.

It looks like the Bulldogs got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were dealt a punishing 105-74 defeat at the hands of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Wednesday. Six players on South Carolina State scored in the double digits: guard Lesown Hallums (14), guard Jordan Simpson (13), guard Rahsaan Edwards (10), guard Raquan Brown (10), guard Cameron Jones (10), and guard DaJuan Bates (10).

As for WKU, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They managed a 71-65 victory over the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday. It was another big night for the Hilltoppers' guard Luke Frampton, who had 19 points along with seven boards.

The Bulldogs are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Western Kentucky's win lifted them to 5-1 while South Carolina State's loss dropped them down to 0-6. We'll see if WKU can repeat their recent success or if South Carolina State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Hilltoppers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hilltoppers as a 24-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.