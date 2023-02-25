Who's Playing

UAB @ Western Kentucky

Current Records: UAB 21-8; Western Kentucky 15-13

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers head home again Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Hilltoppers and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

WKU netted a 76-66 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday. WKU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dayvion McKnight (19), guard Dontaie Allen (17), forward Jairus Hamilton (12), and guard Khristian Lander (12).

Meanwhile, UAB took their game against the Rice Owls on Thursday by a conclusive 85-57 score. It was another big night for UAB's guard Jordan Walker, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 32 points and eight assists.

Their wins bumped the Hilltoppers to 15-13 and the Blazers to 21-8. Dayvion McKnight will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UAB's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky

E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Blazers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Western Kentucky have won eight out of their last 14 games against UAB.