Who's Playing
UAB @ Western Kentucky
Current Records: UAB 21-8; Western Kentucky 15-13
What to Know
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers head home again Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Hilltoppers and the UAB Blazers will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at E.A. Diddle Arena. WKU is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
WKU netted a 76-66 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Thursday. WKU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Dayvion McKnight (19), guard Dontaie Allen (17), forward Jairus Hamilton (12), and guard Khristian Lander (12).
Meanwhile, UAB took their game against the Rice Owls on Thursday by a conclusive 85-57 score. It was another big night for UAB's guard Jordan Walker, who shot 6-for-14 from downtown and finished with 32 points and eight assists.
Their wins bumped the Hilltoppers to 15-13 and the Blazers to 21-8. Dayvion McKnight will be someone to keep an eye on after he had 19 points on Thursday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if UAB's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: E.A. Diddle Arena -- Bowling Green, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $29.00
Odds
The Blazers are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Western Kentucky have won eight out of their last 14 games against UAB.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Western Kentucky 80 vs. UAB 78
- Jan 27, 2022 - UAB 68 vs. Western Kentucky 65
- Mar 12, 2021 - Western Kentucky 64 vs. UAB 60
- Jan 09, 2020 - UAB 72 vs. Western Kentucky 62
- Feb 28, 2019 - Western Kentucky 73 vs. UAB 67
- Feb 16, 2019 - UAB 68 vs. Western Kentucky 60
- Mar 08, 2018 - Western Kentucky 98 vs. UAB 70
- Mar 03, 2018 - UAB 101 vs. Western Kentucky 73
- Jan 18, 2018 - Western Kentucky 77 vs. UAB 69
- Feb 19, 2017 - Western Kentucky 76 vs. UAB 64
- Jan 12, 2017 - UAB 72 vs. Western Kentucky 54
- Mar 10, 2016 - Western Kentucky 88 vs. UAB 77
- Feb 27, 2016 - UAB 71 vs. Western Kentucky 67
- Jan 28, 2016 - Western Kentucky 69 vs. UAB 62